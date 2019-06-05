Top ERC1 Junior Chris Ingram will get back to rallying in front of Portuguese fans after being invited to take part in the Super Especial in Riba de Ave near Porto this weekend (9-10 June).

Ingram, just one point behind pacesetter Łukasz Habaj in the battle to win the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship, is linking up with renowned photographer André Lavadinho to share a Hyundai i20 R5, which Valter Cardoso will co-drive.



Lavadinho is one of the driving forces behind the event, which has attracted more than 50 entries, including five R5 cars, a Porsche GT3 and several Super 1600 models.



He explained how Ingram’s involvement had come to fruition. “I really like his method of work, driving and impact on social media. The organisers asked me for someone like Chris and we agreed. I am sure he will do a good rally with me. And I hope he will be ERC champion this year. He deserves that because he works so much.”



Ingram and Lavadinho will both get three runs in the car and while Ingram is a Riba de Ave rookie, Lavadinho placed sixth overall in a Peugeot 208 R2 in 2018.



The Riba de Ave-based Super Especial begins with an autograph session and co-driver contest on 9 June with the competitive action from 11h30 on 10 June.



Ingram began the 2019 season by winning ERC1 Junior in third overall on the Azores Rallye, which is held on the Portuguese island of São Miguel.

The post Ingram links up with Lavadinho, will fly ERC flag in Riba de Ave appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.