Ingram loses time and second place with puncture on SS9

The battle for the FIA European Rally Championship took a turn following a dramatic second stage of Sunday morning on Rally Hungary as points leader Chris Ingram lost time with a deflated tyre on the Telkibánya test.

Ingram came into the stage in second position to rally leader and chief title rival Alexey Lukyanuk but suffered a puncture early on which forced the Toksport WRT driver to stop and change the wheel.



Ingram and co-driver Ross Whittock shipped over two minutes as a result, which drops them to third overall.



"We don't have a clue how it happened as we were driving so carefully," Ingram told ERC Radio's Julian Porter at the end of SS9.



"It was at the very start of the gravel section, about 10km into the stage. We had to stop and change it."



Lukyanuk, suffering with the loss of the rear brakes on his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5 on the previous stage, caught Ingram during the test but was unable to pass the ŠKODA Fabia R5 due to the tight confines of the roads.



"We have a mechanical problem with the brakes, so we have no rear brakes. It was really tricky on [SS9] actually as we caught Chris and he was going really slowly," Lukyanuk said.



Lukyanuk remains in charge of the overall classification, with Frigyes Turán being elevated to second.



Ingram meanwhile maintains a 1m08.6 advantage over the Hyundai i20 R5 of Callum Devine, meaning the British driver remains on course to secure his first ERC title at the end of the day.

