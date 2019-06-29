Ingram “lucky to still be here” after off on ERC Poland SS2

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship title hopeful Chris Ingram says he is “lucky to still be here” after an off on the first Saturday stage on PZM 76th Rally Poland.

Ingram went off in the final section of Paprotki, the second stage of the rally after Friday’s Mikołajki Areana superspecial.



“We went off at the end and we had to reverse to get back on. We’re lucky to still be here,” said Ingram afterwards.



Despite going off on the high-speed stage there was little sign of damage to his Toksport WRT-prepared ŠKODA Fabia R5, with some minor scuffing to the front bumper the only sign that he’d gone off.



“We’ve not lost too much time, we just need to calm down a bit. I just got caught out by a corner, I didn’t expect it to be so loose. We’re lucky not to have any damage.”



Ingram remains ninth overall, 19.1s behind new rally leader Alexey Lukyanuk, who won SS2.



He dropped from third to fourth in the ERC1 Junior class, however, falling behind Team STARD’s junior ace Hiroki Arai.



Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) also took the lead in ERC1 Junior on the same stage, passing Miko Marczyk (ŠKODA Polska Motorsport) and building a 2.7s lead.

