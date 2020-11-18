Available onFacebookandYouTubefrom 18h30 CET, the latest episode ofERC The Stagelooks ahead to next week’s Rally Islas Canarias, when Ingram will return to the championship where he made his name, while Munster will look to secure the ERC1 Junior title and the two-event prize drive on offer to the champion.



Hosted by ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes, tonight’sERC The Stagewill also recap the latest European Rally Championship news, while theERC Newcomerscored a debut ERC3 Junior podium on Rally Hungary earlier this month.