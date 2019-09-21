Ingram ‘overwhelmed’ after mother’s crowd-funding bid ensures Cyprus ERC outing

Chris Ingram has described the support he has received to continue his FIA European Rally Championship title bid as “overwhelming and humbling”.

Ingram was left fearing his challenge to become the first Briton since Vic Elford in 1967 to win the coveted FIA title was over when he lost out on the FIA ERC1 Junior prize fund 100,000 euros prize fund after Filip Mareš beat him to the title* for young stars in R5 cars.



That defeat – by a scant margin of 0.3s on Mareš’ home event – left Ingram with a major financial shortfall for next week’s Cyprus Rally with Toksport WRT.



But a crowd-funding campaign, launched by his mother Jo, has raised just enough money for Ingram to contest the penultimate event of the season, which the 25-year-old will start with a one-point lead over defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk, after a number of Czech fans and drivers made online contributions.



“The support has been overwhelming and humbling and I am so grateful to everyone who has supported us to get to Cyprus,” said Ingram. “To have so much support from the Czech fans after our great battle with Filip Mareš on the Barum Rally just shows there are some fantastic people in this sport and the rally community is the best.”



Ingram will be a Cyprus Rally rookie when the event takes place from 27-29 September.

