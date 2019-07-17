Chris Ingram is planning a new approach behind the wheel of his Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5 when Rally di Roma Capitale hosts the penultimate round of the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship from Friday to Sunday.

Ingram, on top of the standings by 35 points after four rounds, endured a troubled outing in Poland last month. While the mechanical problems that struck were beyond his control, the Briton believes there is still room for improvement when it comes to his own performance.



“I’ve been thinking why I am only fast at the end of a rally so I need to go into Rome to enjoy it and the times will come from the start if I am confident,” said the 2017 ERC3 Junior champion. “I know I’ve not been able to string [the perfect] rally together for a while but I’m really confident for Rome and I know the rally from the last two years.”



Ingram is pictured with co-driver Ross Whittock and ERC Co-ordinator Jean-Baptiste Ley

The post Ingram plans new approach in bid to win ERC1 Junior crown appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.