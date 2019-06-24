Ingram relishing Huttunen battle on the ERC’s “rollercoaster on steroids”

Chris Ingram can’t wait to battle Jari Huttunen for FIA European Rally Championship supremacy on PZM 76th Rally Poland from Friday after the Finn completed a late entry to contest the high-speed gravel event for Hyundai Motorsport N.

Ingram beat Huttunen (pictured) to the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title in 2017 when they were team-mates at the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team. However, when they contested Poland’s ERC counter last season having stepped up to R5 machinery, Huttunen finished second with Ingram one place behind in third.



“It’s great that Jari Huttunen is competing [in Poland],” said Ingram, the leader of the ERC1 Junior Championship after three rounds. “When we were team-mates at Opel [in ERC3 Junior in 2017] I won three rallies to his one and won the title, but here he has nothing to lose and I absolutely must win the ERC1 Junior title prize. That’s our main goal of the season.”



Ingram, whose Michelin Motorsport and CarFinance247-backed Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5 is co-driven by Ross Whittock, has described Rally Poland as a “rollercoaster on steroids”, adding: “the stages are a real thrill for the drivers with high speeds and huge jumps.”

