Ingram remains on top in ERC1 Junior despite freak injury

Chris Ingram continues to lead the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship despite a troubled PZM 76th Rally Poland last weekend.

After myriad problems put him out of contention, a badly burned hand sustained while carrying out repairs forced his exit on the final afternoon.



With four rounds run and two remaining – including Rally di Roma Capitale later this month – Ingram remains in prime position to win the category for young stars in R5 cars. But the Toksport WRT driver will need to keep a close eye on his rivals, particularly ACCR Czehc Rally Team’s Filip Mareš, who scored maximum points in Poland.



Ingram explained the sequence of events that ultimately put him out of the high-speed gravel event.



“The alarm came on a few kilometres before the end [of SS13]. I backed off a bit, the time was still aright but it was a water temperature issue. We’d hit a rut quite hard and sand basically filled the radiator, so it wasn’t cooling. The water temperature was already at 160 degrees and it wasn’t getting any cooler.



“After a while we had permission to just carry on and risk it but the last time we tried to do something, we put the engine back on to see if the fans would cool the engine down a bit, and then the last time I unscrewed the cap it just exploded everywhere.



“I had my glove on and it just soaked my glove and I couldn’t get it off. That’s why it was so bad really. The first time we opened it, it was just like a can of Coke. But the second time it just exploded. It was so painful.”

