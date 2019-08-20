Chris Ingram wants to turn his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship defeat against Filip Mareš into a positive and fight for the overall European crown.

Despite the heartbreak of missing out on the ERC1 Junior title* spoils by 0.3s, Ingram completed Barum Czech Rally Zlín on top of the outright championship standings with a one-point advantage over defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk.



“It's a shame to miss out on the title and the money because it's been all about budget this year and that's why the pressure's been on so, so much,” said the Toksport WRT driver. “But we've got the speed, so we need to find a way to carry on and fight for the overall title. That's one of my life ambitions. I need to stay positive and stay focused on that, it's the only way.”



Former ERC3 Junior champion Ingram described his battle with ACCR Czech Rally Team driver Mareš to land the ERC1 Junior title spoils as “the best fight ever”, adding: “It’ll make me a stronger driver. It had been a rubbish year really until now. I've been putting way too much pressure on myself, I’ve been in a bad place mentally and not driving like me, but I've proven to myself here that by relaxing as much as possible we have got the pace, definitely.”



Ingram is now in a frantic search to secure the budget keep his outright title dream alive wit the Cyprus Rally up next from 27-29 September. Clickhereto view the provisional ERC standings.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

