Ingram thanks fans and backers for ERC Cyprus Rally start

Chris Ingram has thanked those who supported his crowdfunding campaign to continue chasing his FIA European Rally Championship title dream by placing their names on the side of his Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5.

Ingram, who is sporting a new blue and white livery on the Cyprus Rally, was desperately short of funding after missing out on the 100,000 euros for coming second to Filip Mareš in the ERC1 Junior Championship*.



“We had to find a way to get to Cyprus, so my mum set up a crowdfunding page and we raised over £10,000 [approximately 11,200 euros] to get here,” said the overall ERC title leader. “So thanks to all those people, my team, Michelin, and CarFinance247 for giving me the chance to be here and continue the fight.”



The Cyprus Rally begins with the first visit to the 14.60-kilometre JEEP Politiko stage at 09h38 local time.



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio

