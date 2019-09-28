Chris Ingram is planning a full-attack set-up as he bids to climb the Cyprus Rally leaderboard on Sunday.

The FIA European Rally Championship leader is fourth at the end of leg one and two places behind title rival Alexey Lukyanuk on his debut on the challenging gravel event.



He hopes his Toksport WRT ŠKODA Fabia R5 can be more potent on Sunday’s six stages following changes in service in Nicosia this evening.



“I’m very happy with how I’ve driven today considering the set-up I’ve been on because it’s been far too stiff,” said Ingram. “We’ve gone way too conservative to avoid damaging anything in the bumps and bad dips. That’s the way it is but tomorrow we need a full-attack set-up, which is so much faster. Nobody has had problems today and maybe it’s because we were way, way too safe.”

The post Ingram vows to go on full attack in the ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.