Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock were honoured at Motorsport UK’s Night of Champions event in London on 25 January for their capture of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2019.

In the company of Graham Stoker, FIA Deputy President (Sport), and David Richards CVE, Chairman of Motorsport UK, the British ASN, Ingram and Whittock, showed off the trophies they received for winning the overall ERC title last season, when Ingram became the first Briton since Vic Elford in 1967 to take the coveted crown.



“The Night of Champions recognises the achievements of British drivers across a wide range of motorsport disciplines,” said Richards (pictured centre with Ingram, left, and Whittock. “It’s a true celebration for all those that make our sport the great success it is.”



Photo:Motorsport UK

The post Ingram, Whittock honoured by national ASN for ERC title triumph appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.