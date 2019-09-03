Chris Ingram’s mother, Jo, has launched an online fundraising appeal to help her son contest this month’s Cyprus Rally, the penultimate round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

Ingram moved to the top of the overall ERC standings on last month’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín following what turned out to be a bitter-sweet event for the Toksport WRT driver.



Although the 25-year-old is on course to become the first Briton since Vic Elford in 1967 to win the prestigious regional title, he’s lacking the funds to do so following a dramatic conclusion to the sealed-surface rally.



By finishing 0.3s behind Filip Mareš in the Czech Republic, Ingram missed out on the ERC1 Junior title and the 100,000 euros handed to the champion to compete in Cyprus and the season-deciding Rally Hungary in November.



In a post on the Gofundme.com website, Ingram’s mother wrote: “My son has dedicated his life to becoming a champion rally driver. He and his co-driver Ross Whittock are now leading the FIA European Rally championship. The boys have been desperately struggling for financial support this season, due to a main sponsor pulling out last minute. Chris will tell me off for setting this up [but] at the moment Chris and Ross have little chance to compete and fight for the European championship due to their lack of funds. Any help, however big or small, would be hugely appreciated.”



A link to Ingram’s Gofundme.com page is availablehere.

The post Ingram’s mother launches fundraising bid to keep son’s ERC title dream alive appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.