Introducing ERC The Stage internet talk show

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events is pleased to announce a new internet-based talk show, ERC The Stage.

Presented by ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes,ERC The Stagewill hear from ERC drivers, co-drivers and other members of the ERC family ahead of the delayed 2020 season beginning.

Available on the ERC’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel,ERC The Stagewill be streamed at 18h30 CET every Wednesday starting from today (20 May).

For the show’s premiere, Porter and Rawes will be joined online by ERC champions Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock live from their respective homes in Great Britain. ERC3 Junior contender Dennis Rådström will also appear in the first episode in a section highlighting a European championship newcomer.

Fans are being encouraged to join the show by sending their questions for Ingram and Whittock, who secured their first FIA ERC title on the very final stage of last season’s Rally Hungary decider.

Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “Since lockdown restrictions began, we have made it a priority to keep fans updated and entertained as best as possible during these unprecedented times. Until we can return to some of Europe’s best stages, we hopeERC The Stagewill provide an enjoyable and engaging insight into how members of the ERC family have been staying safe at home and their hopes and expectations for when action gets underway. With Julian Porter and Chris Rawes at the helm backed up by the expertise of Marc Minari and Francesco Toso, we’re really excited to launchERC The Stage.”

ERC The Stagewill be available at:
Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

