Four rising stars in Rally2 cars will chase the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives on offer when the 55th Azores Rallye takes place from today (Thursday).

Recognising the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the championship in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory also offers a number of incentives, including special tyre prices on first six events of ERC 2021 with the best performing driver receiving their full tyre allocation for the final two events of the season from MICHELIN.



VIP visits to MICHELIN’s Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France for the three best performing ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members following the first six events of the season are also provided.



The ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members competing in Azores are Erik Cais, Efrén Llarena, Miko Marczyk and Rachele Somaschini.

