Introducing the ERC title contenders: #1 Chris Ingram

The 2019 FIA European Rally Championship is set for a thrilling showdown in Hungary next week (8-10 November). Throughout today, FIAERC.com is introducing the three title contenders – Łukasz Habaj, Chris Ingram and Alexey Lukyanuk – and revealing their answers to the key questions ahead of the Nyíregyháza-based event.

Up first is Toksport WRT’s current championship leader Ingram, from Great Britain.



What would winning the ERC title mean to you?“Winning the ERC would be a life ambition achieved. It would mean an enormous amount to me to be able to wake up every day having achieved a dream and would give me a huge amount of self-belief and satisfaction. This is everything to me.”



How would it change your life?“Winning would make a huge difference to me personally and to my career and give me an immense sense of pride. Having the ERC title to my name would be a huge opportunity to use the publicity of the accolade to boost my profile massively in the UK and Europe, which would hopefully help me take the next step up in my career in 2020.”



In your mind, what do you need to do to win the title?“I will drive consistently and fast like in Barum and I believe that will be enough. I also need a strong car and team, like we always have. Result-wise, if Alexey wins, I need to finish on the podium. If Łukasz wins, I need to finish second to him or ahead of both of them.”



Of your two title rivals, who do you fear the most?“I do not fear anyone. I am driving against myself and want to become the best version of myself. However, I have huge respect for Alexey and Łukasz and their co-drivers. If I had to say one driver, I would say Alexey because he is already a champion and he drives at a savage pace.”



How will you prepare for the event?“We will test before, which will be critical, and do our usual preparation. Psychologically, I am feeling excited, relaxed and confident, this is what I need the most.”



CHRIS INGRAM REFRESHER:



Date of birth:07/07/94 (age 25)

Nationality:British

Co-driver:Ross Whittock (Great Britain)

Team:Toksport WRT

Car:ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo



Position:FirstPoints:135Best 2019 result:2 (Cyprus)



An ERC regular since 2014, Ingram took the 2017 ERC3 Junior crown in a dramatic final-round decider and just missed out on doing likewise in ERC1 Junior the following season. Son of former national rallying regular Jon Ingram, Chris Ingram began 2019 with one goal in mind: to become the first Briton since Vic Elford in 1967 to win the European title. As well as title success, Ingram has captured myriad awards during his career, including the Colin McRae Flat Out Trophy for a heroic performance on the 2014 Circuit of Ireland Rally, which ultimately ended in a car-wrecking crash.



CAREER AT A GLANCE:

2018:2 (1 win), ERC Junior U28; 5, ERC; 6, Baltic Rally Trophy; 25, WRC2

2017:1 (3 wins), ERC Junior U27; 1 (3 wins), ERC3

2016:1 (1 win), ERC3; 2 (1 win), ERC Junior; 12, 2WD class German DRM

2015:4 (1 win), ERC3; 5 (1 win), ERC Junior

2014:7, ERC Junior/ERC 2WD; 15, Volant Peugeot



ERC FORM GUIDE 2019:

Azores Rallye:3 (1, ERC1 Junior)

Rally Islas Canarias:2 (2, ERC1 Junior)

Rally Liepāja:4 (3, ERC1 Junior)

PZM Rally Poland:DNF (mechanical)

Rally di Roma Capitale:6 (2, ERC1 Junior)

Barum Czech Rally Zlín:3 (2, ERC1 Junior)

Cyprus Rally:2

