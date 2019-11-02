Introducing the ERC title contenders: #2 Łukasz Habaj

FIAERC.com is introducing the three contenders for the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship title ahead of the season finale in Hungary from 8-10 November.

Łukasz Habaj, second to Chris Ingram and ahead of Alexey Lukyanuk in the standings, answers the key questions prior to the all-asphalt Rally Hungary getting underway in the city of Nyíregyháza.



What would winning the ERC title mean to you?“I am just concentrated on delivering the best performance. It is quite an unbelievable opportunity so it’s better not to think about it at the moment.”



How would it change your life?“It would be a great pay-off for many years of hard work and huge sacrifice of myself and many people around me. Maybe it would help bring rally sport back to its popularity in my country.”



In your mind, what do you need to do to win the title?“Stay calm and deliver the best performance of my life, something I was getting myself ready to do for many years.”



Of your two title rivals, who do you fear the most?“I don’t fear anybody. I think both of my closest rivals are equally dangerous. Alexey because he is unbelievably fast, Chris because he is fast, consistent and has more points but I honestly respect all the other rivals too and I do hope they will be able to keep up the pace of my closest opponents because this increases my chances. For sure this will be very interesting rally.”



How will you prepare for the event?“We did great test session by participating in Vsetin Rally. I am sure it will help.”



ŁUKASZ HABAJ REFRESHER:



Date of birth:29/04/75 (age 44)

Nationality:Polish

Co-driver:Daniel Dymurski (Poland)

Team:Sports Racing Technologies

Car:ŠKODA Fabia R5



Position:SecondPoints:116Best 2019 result:1 (Azores)



CAREER AT A GLANCE:

2018:11, ERC; 7, Polish; 12, Baltic

2017:10, ERC

2016:15, ERC; 12 (1 win), ERC3; 7, Polish

2015:1 (3 wins), Polish

2014:3 (2 wins), Polish



ERC FORM GUIDE 2019:

Azores Rallye:1

Rally Islas Canarias:3

Rally Liepāja:5

PZM Rally Poland:3

Rally di Roma Capitale:16

Barum Czech Rally Zlín:DNF (damaged rollcage)

Cyprus Rally:4

