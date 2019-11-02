Introducing the ERC title contenders: #3 Alexey Lukyanuk

The third and final contender for the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship crown is defending champion Alexey Lukyanuk.

Less than a week before the season-closing Rally Hungary gets underway in Nyíregyháza, the Russian answers the key questions including the threat posed by his rivals Chris Ingram and Łukasz Habaj.



What would winning the ERC title mean to you?“Of course it would be a good result for the season for all our efforts and our sponsors and fans. For me it would be a second title in the ERC.”



How would it change your life?“When it happens for the first time it’s maybe more exciting and brings something. For us it basically changes nothing, all stays the same, there is not a lot of money for the next programme.”



In your mind, what do you need to do to win the title?“Pretty simple, score much more points than our rivals, that’s it. It’s not so hard in terms of strategy, we need to score maximum and see what happens.”



Of your two title rivals, who do you fear the most?“I don’t fear anyone.”



How will you prepare for the event?“As always we are looking for the data about the location and the stages. We also do our regular fitness. Of course, we are working on the set-up of the car, trying to do something extra with the set-up for the unpredictable conditions. But it’s really routine things.”



ALEXEY LUKYANUK REFRESHER:



Date of birth:12/12/80 (age 38)

Nationality:Russian

Co-driver:Alexey Arnautov (Russia)

Team:Saintéloc Junior Team

Car:Citroën C3 R5



Position:ThirdPoints:107Best 2019 result:1 (Poland)



CAREER AT A GLANCE:

2018:1 (3 wins), ERC; 5 Czech

2017:4 (1 win), ERC

2016:2 (2 wins), ERC; 6 (1 win), ERC2; 11 (1 win), Russia

2015:3 (2 wins), ERC; 6 (1 win), ERC2

2014:5 (1 win), ERC Production Cup; 1 (4 wins), Russia; 1 (4 wins), Estonia



ERC FORM GUIDE 2019:

Azores Rallye:DNF (accident)

Rally Islas Canarias:DNF (mechanical)

Rally Liepāja:2

PZM Rally Poland:1

Rally di Roma Capitale:4

Barum Czech Rally Zlín:15

Cyprus Rally:DNF (mechanical)

The post Introducing the ERC title contenders: #3 Alexey Lukyanuk appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.