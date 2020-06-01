ERC

Introducing… ERC1 Junior recruit Emil Lindholm

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Emil Lindholm will be hoping to become the latest Finn to fly in the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020. Here’s what you need to know about the rising star from Team MRF Tyres.

Like father, like son:Lindholm is following in the wheel tracks of father Sebastian – the cousin of two-time world champion Marcus Grönholm – by going rallying.

Opel fruits:The Germany-based ADAC Opel Rallye Cup kept Lindholm busy in 2015 and gave him crucial experience on asphalt. He placed fifth in the standings.

Top recognition:Lindholm’s talents were recognised when the Finnish ASN, AKK, selected him as the winner of its Flying Finn Future Star scholarship in 2017.

Italian job:Lindholm has experience of rallying in Italy – where the 2020 ERC season is set to begin with Rally di Roma Capitale next month – dating back to 2018 when he took part on three events in the country.

Flying on four:Prior to the coronavirus lockdown taking hold, Lindholm contested four rallies, winning two of them, including the SM Itälralli in his homeland. His Team MRF Tyres stablemate Craig Breen was also in action and finished third.

Photo:Taneli Niinimäki/AKK

The post Introducing… ERC1 Junior recruit Emil Lindholm appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

