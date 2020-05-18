Introducing… ERC1 recruit Emma Falcon

-

Emma Falcón, the 2018 ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner, will continue her FIA European Rally Championship adventure in 2020 at the wheel of top-class Citroën C3 R5.

From two-wheel to four-wheel drive:Having built her experience in R3 and Rally4 machinery, Canary Islander Falcón, stepped up to a Rally2-specification Citroën C3 R5 for 2019, contesting mainly national-level events, plus her home round of the ERC and Rally di Roma Capitale.



Peugeot points:While Gran Canaria-born Falcón is best known for her exploits in Citroën rally cars, she actually used a Peugeot 208 R2 to secure the ERC Ladies’ Trophy title on Rally Liepāja in 2018 when she beat Catie Munnings in a final-round decider.



High hopes:Falcón has set “top positions” as her main goal during ERC 2020.



Hungary for a new adventure:Rally Hungary will be unchartered territory for Lanzarote-based Falcón: “I know Roma and Barum but Hungary is going to be new for me so it will be an exciting season.”



Carrera recruited:With previous co-driver Eduardo González no longer available, Falcón has recruited Cándido Carrera for the 2020 season. Carrera is best known for his partnership with José Suárez, which included a six-event ERC1 Junior Championship campaign with the Peugeot Rally Academy in 2017.

