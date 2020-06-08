ERC

Introducing… ERC1 recruit Niki Mayr-Melnhof

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Austrian Niki Mayr-Melnhof will continue his, thus far, impressive transition from racer to rally driver when he embarks on a full-season FIA European Rally Championship campaign in 2020.

A completely different world:Following a successful GT racing career, rallying became Mayr-Melnhof’s focus from 2016. “The biggest differences from circuit racing is to know when you can attack 100 per cent and when you need to be a little bit cautious,” he said. “But it’s a completely different world because you are adapting to constantly changing conditions and the patience you need in difficult conditions.”

No time to waste:Mayr-Melnhof was in his third season of rallying in 2018 when he won the Austrian title. He made his ERC event debut on Rally Liepāja that season. He scored his first points on scoring on Rally Islas Canarias in 2019, before claiming a top-five finish on the Cyprus Rally.

Keeping DriftCompany with Welserscheimb:Poldi Welserscheimb remains as co-driver to Mayr-Melnhof, who is extending his partnership with former Austrian champion Beppo Harrach’s DriftCompany organisation, which will run a new-for-2020 Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.

Big season, big push:“The whole team has put a lot of effort into the preparation of the new season, spending the winter working on the set-up. I’m still learning the car but we had successful tests on gravel and Tarmac. I’ve also had good training with my coach, Zsolt Matics, at Fit4Race. He is an amazing trainer and pushes you to your limits and beyond.”

The post Introducing… ERC1 recruit Niki Mayr-Melnhof appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

