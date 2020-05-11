Introducing… New ERC1 Junior recruit Callum Devine

-

When the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship gets underway, Callum Devine will be one of the contenders for ERC1 Junior glory in a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing-supported i20 R5. Here’s what you need to know.

National pride:One of Devine’s main backers is the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, an initiative established by his national ASN. He is his country’s International Driver of the Year for 2019 after all…



Trophy winner:Devine won the FIA Celtic Trophy in 2019 when he was also a frontrunner in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, scoring one event win and two podium finishes.



International experience:The 26-year-old has previous experience at world championship level and made three ERC starts in two-wheel-drive machinery prior to his Rally Hungary outing (see below).



Podium pedigree:Devine already has an outright ERC podium to his name following his fine run to third place on last season’s Rally Hungary.



Keeping busy:When he’s not competing, Devine works in the construction industry.

