Introducing… New ERC1 Junior recruit Dominik Dinkel

Germany’s Dominik Dinkel has chosen the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship for 2020 as he looks to “improve his skills” against “very high” competition at Rally2 level. Here’s what you need to know.

Look no further for a new car:When he’s not competing, Dinkel, who was runner-up in the German Rally Championship (DRM) in 2017 and 2018, sells cars for the family business.



It’s a family affair after all:Dinkel’s father Michael and brothers Patrick and Marcel have also tried rallying for size.



All go with ROMO:ROMO Motorsport, which has ample ERC experience, will run Dinkel’s Rally2-specificationŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo.



To finish Fürst, first you need backing:Dinkel is linking up with long-term co-driver Christina Fürst and will enjoy backing from sponsor Brose and mentor Michael Stoschek, who have supported his rallying since 2012.



Preparation is everything:Dinkel has embarked on a rigorous fitness programme and has also changed his diet ahead of his planned six-event ERC1 Junior campaign.



Unchartered territory:Barum Czech Rally Zlín is the only ERC event of which he has previous experience, albeit in a Rally4 (formerly R2) car five years ago.

