Swedish hope Dennis Rådström is the latest in a long line of young stars going for glory in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship. Here’s what you need to know.

It was go, go, Volvo:After finishing runner-up in the 2015 Swedish Crosskart Championship, Rådström got his hands on a Volvo 940 for his rallying debut aged 16.



Like father, like son:Rådström’s father Arne is a regular on the stages and has three ERC starts to his name.



Rookies rock:Co-driven by Johan Johansson, Rådström completed his maiden season in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship in 2017 as the top rookie in fifth place.



Second best:The Swedes made more progress in 2018, taking two JWRC wins on their way to second in the final table. They placed third last season.



Performing and learning:When he’s not competing, 25-year-old Rådström is a performance driving instructor in his native Sweden. He studied economics at university but “motorsport is the main thing” in his life.



Photo:M-Sport/FIA Junior World Rally Championship

The post Introducing… New ERC3 Junior recruit Dennis Radstrom appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.