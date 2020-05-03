Introducing… New ERC3 Junior recruit Javier Pardo

Image credit: ERC
Javier Pardo is preparing to fly the Spanish flag during the upcoming FIA European Rally Championship season. Here’s what you need to know.
Spanish promise:Pardo is one of Spain’s most promising young rally drivers and he’s due to head to the ERC in 2020 at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R2T.
Well trained:The 23-year-old graduated from the ERC Junior Experience training programme, which ran between 2016 and 2018.
Success at home:Pardo has notched up numerous titles in his homeland, including the Spanish Junior Gravel title in 2019.
Pérez alongside:Adrián Pérez will co-drive his compatriot Pardo in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category.
Busy year:Pardo is set to keep busy when rallying resumes, combining his ERC3 Junior programme with a selection of events in Spain and Portugal at the wheel of the Suzuki Motor Ibérica-supported Swift R4lly S.
