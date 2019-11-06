Irish ASN chief: Hyundai ERC chance “priceless” for Devine’s career development

Leo Hassett, CEO of Motorsport Ireland, has described Callum Devine’s FIA European Rally Championship outing in Hungary this week as “priceless” for the development of his career.

Devine, part of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, will contest the ERC season decider in a Philip Case Rally Sport-run Hyundai i20 R5 entered under the Hyundai Motorsport N banner.



Hassett said: “The opportunity for Callum and Brian [Hoy] to work with a professional team like Philip Case Rally Sport, who will be running the car, at a prestigious European Rally Championship event in Hungary is priceless for their career development. I know that they will be determined to showcase their talent on the international stage.”



Andrew Johns, Customer Racing, Hyundai Motorsport, added: “Having Callum in the car for Rally Hungary is a good opportunity for both him and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing. For Callum it’s an opportunity to show his capabilities in front of an international audience, but it’s also to chance to have an i20 R5 competing in the European championship – one of the most competitive series for in the R5 category.”

