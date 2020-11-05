In addition to team regular Callum Devine, the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy is branching out by adding a second Hyundai i20 R5 for Josh McErlean, the current holder of the coveted Billy Coleman Award, which rewards promising Irish rally drivers with financial support.



While Devine needs no introduction to Rally Hungary fans following his standout podium on his event debut last season McErlean is new to the event and the ERC.



“The ERC is a mega championship with great reach and is always ultra-competitive,” said McErlean. “It would be foolish to expect a top result but I’ll grabbing this opportunity with both hands. I’m putting a lot of work into the preparation and I’ll be looking to drive smart and get the valuable experience under my belt. I know how hard this rally can be so being the second driver in the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and PCRS Rallysport team alongside Callum means I can learn from those around me and take in as much information as possible.”



After finishing third in Hungary last year, Devine is relishing the prospect of competing on an event he’s tackled previously.



“It’s going to be one round this year we’ve actually done before in the ERC,” said Devine, a contender for ERC1 Junior points. “Hopefully the experience form last year will help us. I know some of the stages will be similar to last year and in that frame of mind it’s good for us and because we’ve been there before with the Hyundai we know where we need to be in terms of set-up so we’re happy and confident with that. If we got the same result as last year we’d be over the moon given how strong the competition is. But we’re feeling confident and we shouldn’t be far away. Hopefully not the same weather as last year, but it’s looking like it won’t be like that.”



Once again, James Fulton will co-drive Devine due to Brian Hoy being unavailable because of work commitments.