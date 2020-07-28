It was a little mistake with big consequences: Fourmaux on his ERC Roma crash

-

A “little mistake” was to blame for Adrien Fourmaux's high-speed crash on Rally di Roma Capitale last Saturday morning.

Delayed by a puncture through the closing five kilometres of the opening stage, Fourmaux’s FIA European Rally Championship debut went from bad to worse when he crashed out at high speed on the next test.



“In stage two it was totally unexpected,” Frenchman Fourmaux said. “In the really fast corner, I was too close to a block in the wall and it broke something on the front wheel and we finished away on the mountain. There was a white thing in front of the wall. I couldn’t see the line and I turned too early, I was too close to the wall and broke something. It was a little bumpy part just before.



“After the car rolled it was over for us. It was a really little mistake with big consequences and it’s not really nice but it’s part of the game, it’s rally and sometimes it doesn’t work for us. It’s always difficult after four months to get back in the car and to be really precise and know exactly where your wheel is when it’s really fast. For sure we’ll be stronger for that.”



Fourmaux was driving a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII for the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team.

