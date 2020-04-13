Italy’s ERC champions

Between them Italian drivers have claimed 23 FIA European Rally Championship titles – more than any other country has managed. As the build-up to the 2020 ERC season continues, here’s a reminder of who they are.

1972: Raffaele Pinto



1973: Sandro Munari



1975: Maurizio Verini



1978: Antonio Carello



1981: Adartico Vudafieri



1982: Antonio Fessina



1983: Miki Biasion



1984: Carlo Capone



1985: Dario Cerrato



1986: Fabrizio Tabaton



1987: Dario Cerrato



1988: Fabrizio Tabaton



1991: Piero Liatti



1995: Enrico Bertone



1998: Andrea Navarra



1999: Enrico Bertone



2002: Renato Travaglia



2005: Renato Travaglia



2006: Giandomenico Basso



2008: Luca Rossetti



2009: Giandomenico Basso



2010: Luca Rossetti



2011: Luca Rossetti



Pictured is Luca Rossetti, Italy’s three-time ERC champion on last season’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

