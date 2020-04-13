ERC
Italy’s ERC champions
Between them Italian drivers have claimed 23 FIA European Rally Championship titles – more than any other country has managed. As the build-up to the 2020 ERC season continues, here’s a reminder of who they are.
1972: Raffaele Pinto
1973: Sandro Munari
1975: Maurizio Verini
1978: Antonio Carello
1981: Adartico Vudafieri
1982: Antonio Fessina
1983: Miki Biasion
1984: Carlo Capone
1985: Dario Cerrato
1986: Fabrizio Tabaton
1987: Dario Cerrato
1988: Fabrizio Tabaton
1991: Piero Liatti
1995: Enrico Bertone
1998: Andrea Navarra
1999: Enrico Bertone
2002: Renato Travaglia
2005: Renato Travaglia
2006: Giandomenico Basso
2008: Luca Rossetti
2009: Giandomenico Basso
2010: Luca Rossetti
2011: Luca Rossetti
Pictured is Luca Rossetti, Italy’s three-time ERC champion on last season’s Rally di Roma Capitale.
