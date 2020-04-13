ERC

Italy’s ERC champions

Between them Italian drivers have claimed 23 FIA European Rally Championship titles – more than any other country has managed. As the build-up to the 2020 ERC season continues, here’s a reminder of who they are.

1972: Raffaele Pinto

1973: Sandro Munari

1975: Maurizio Verini

1978: Antonio Carello

1981: Adartico Vudafieri

1982: Antonio Fessina

1983: Miki Biasion

1984: Carlo Capone

1985: Dario Cerrato

1986: Fabrizio Tabaton

1987: Dario Cerrato

1988: Fabrizio Tabaton

1991: Piero Liatti

1995: Enrico Bertone

1998: Andrea Navarra

1999: Enrico Bertone

2002: Renato Travaglia

2005: Renato Travaglia

2006: Giandomenico Basso

2008: Luca Rossetti

2009: Giandomenico Basso

2010: Luca Rossetti

2011: Luca Rossetti

Pictured is Luca Rossetti, Italy’s three-time ERC champion on last season’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

