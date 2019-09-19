ERC
Itinerary for ERC Cyprus Rally published
Publication of the Cyprus Rally itinerary has thrown further light on the challenge facing crews contesting the ERC counter next week.
Consisting of 12 stages over a competitive distance of 199.76 kilometres, the 2019 Cyprus Rally is the penultimate event of the FIA European Rally Championship season and takes place from 27-29 September.
While it’s fundamentally a gravel event, 13 per cent of the competitive route uses asphalt stages. Even the Nicosia superspecial stage uses a combination of both surfaces.
