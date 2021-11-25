It was a case of double delight for top local driver Enrique Cruz on Rally Islas Canarias last weekend.

One year on from his debut in the FIA European Rally Championship on the all-Tarmac event, when he finished in 15th position, Cruz placed a fine fifth overall in his Ford Fiesta Rally2.



In doing so, Cruz scored a fifth victory of the season in the Canary Islands championship to successfully defend his title from 2020.

Ad

ERC History-making ERC champion** co-driver Fernandez ready for more 18 HOURS AGO

ERC Campedelli shows more ERC pace for Team MRF Tyres 21 HOURS AGO