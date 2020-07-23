It’s good to attack together, says rallying son László ahead of ERC season opener

-

Father-and-son pairing Zoltán and Martin László will battle for family bragging rights on the FIA European Rally Championship season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale.

Eligible for ERC3 points, the Hungarians are competing in separate Rally4-specification Ford Fiestas.



Son Martin László said: “It’s good to attack together in the family. We like the rally but I am younger and faster!”



As well as the László family, the Juhász family will also fly the Hungarian flag in ERC3 on Rally di Roma Capitale with Csaba and Istvan Juhász competing in a Renault Clio R3.



Meanwhile, Adrienn Vogel and Ivett Notheisz are another Hungarian crew eligible for ERC3 points.

