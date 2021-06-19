Craig Breen, the five-time FIA European Rally Championship event winner, has been forced to retire from ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.
Breen was in fifth place with one kilometre of the 28.70-kilometre Wieliczki stage when he was forced to stop his Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 R5 with broken suspension.
