The Hungarian pairing took two top-five finishes in the hugely competitive ERC3 category on their first ERC campaign in 2020 and return in a Ford Fiesta Rally4 run through a partnership between Roger Racing Team and Orsák Rally Sport.



“Our plan is to attend Rally di Roma Capitale, Barum Rally, Rally Hungary and Rally Islas Canarias in the ERC3 category with a Ford Fiesta Rally4,” said Vogel. “We would like to get more experiences on these beautiful locations with this car before we step up. Our goal is to finish the championship in the top five in our category and we would like to be the best ladies.”



Vogel will also build her experience with a two-event programme in Czech Republic, contesting Rally Kopná and Rally Bohemia. A Peugeot Rally Cup bid in her native Hungary is also planned.