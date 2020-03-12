It’s vamos time as Llarena secures ERC1 Junior step up in Rallye Team Spain Citroen C3 R5

Efrén Llarena will get the chance to prove his talent in Rally2 machinery when he steps up to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship for 2020.

After claiming an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2019, the 24-year-old has secured a full-season campaign in a Citroën C3 R5 run by Sports&You.



He will enjoy the full support of Citroën Racing and the Rallye Team Spain initiative from RFEDA (Real Federación Española de Automovilismo). Sara Fernández will co-drive.



Happy and proud Llarena looks ahead to 2020

“I'm very happy to make real this project and, at the same time, really proud for the support of Citroën Racing,” said Llarena. “At the end, we have the opportunity to face a full-season programme in the main category of ERC, driving an R5 car: a Citroën C3 R5 with Rallye Team Spain colours, run by Sports&You.”



From intense times to exciting times

“The last months were quite intense, but, thanks to the support of all my sponsors, we have been able to build up an exciting project. As usual, Sara and me will be giving everything we have to fight for the top positions in the ERC.”



From national scholarship winner to the ERC’s top tier

A qualified mechanic, Llarena graduated to the ERC in 2018 as his prize for winning the Beca Júnior R2 scholarship. He finished third in the ERC3 Junior standings that year before taking the title – and the ERC3 crown to boot – the following season. For both campaigns he used a Mavisa Sport-run Peugeot 208 R2 co-driven by Sara Fernández.



Prize drive explained

Llarena’s prize for winning the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title in 2019 is two ERC1 Junior events in 2020 in a Rally2-specification ŠKODA Fabia run by Motorsport Italia. Although Motorsport Italia remains an integral part of ERC with a strong record for developing young talent, due to Llarena’s separate alliance with Citroën Racing, an agreement was reached for Llarena to graduate to ERC1 Junior in a Citroën C3 R5 run by Sports&You.

