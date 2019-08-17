Miroslav Jakeš is back in four-wheel-drive mode on Barum Czech Rally Zlín but out of contention to repeat the career-best fourth place he scored on the FIA European Rally Championship counter in 2018.

Jakeš lost vital time when his Samohýl ŠKODA Team entry lost front-wheel drive. He completed stage five in 20thoverall.



“We had this for two stages but it was not broken, it was only out of the gearbox,” Jakeš said of the transmission problem that’s hampered him this morning. “We fix it and now we go on four-wheel drive. But it’s difficult now to be faster.”

The post Jakeš back to four-wheel drive in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.