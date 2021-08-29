Miroslav Jakeš will open the road on the final day of Barum Czech Rally Zlín, the fourth round of the all-action 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.





It means overnight leader Erik Cais will tackle Sunday’s six special stages over a distance of 83.74 kilometres from P10.



Click The Czech driver completed leg one in 10th overall and starts first on leg two under the reverse-seeding rule.It means overnight leader Erik Cais will tackle Sunday’s six special stages over a distance of 83.74 kilometres from P10.Click HERE for the leg two start list.

ERC Pace shown, data gathered but Huttunen’s Team MRF Tyres’ ERC debut ends early AN HOUR AGO

ERC Sunday on ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin 4 HOURS AGO