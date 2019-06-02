Jeets scores in ERC3 Junior despite lack of experience

Gregor Jeets shrugged of his limited experience to score a point on his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut.

Estonian Autosport Junior Team member Jeets placed P10 in the Pirelli-supported category on Rally Liepāja – his seventh rally since switching from karting.



But for turbo issue on leg one, which cost seven minutes, Jeets could have finished even higher.



“In stage three we had a problem with the turbo,” Jeets explained. “We don’t have any power all the stage and we lost seven minutes so it was quite bad. The pacenotes were too slow in some places and I still need to improve my driving. It was an interesting rally for me, we had some problems but it’s good to be at the finish.”

