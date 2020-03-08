Jindriska co-drives ERC Junior Cais to Spanish podium

Jindřiška Žáková woke up on International Women’s Day a podium finisher after co-driving Erik Cais to third overall on the previous day’s Rallye Tierras Altas de Lorca in Spain.

Cais was using the gravel event to prepare for his ERC1 Junior campaign, which starts on the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.



The Yacco ACCR driver set top-three stage time on six out of eight stages in his Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



Afterwards, the Czech talent said: “This event was a really great test before Azores. We have tried different set-ups and third place overall in quite a strong starting field is really positive. It is giving us lot of pleasure and motivation for the future. For us, it was really great race."



Pepe López, who won last season’s ERC-counting Rally Islas Canarias, finished second overall to fellow Spaniard Nil Solans.



Photo:Vandraq Studio / Javier Jimenez

