Ex-sportscar racer Johnston was a regular in the ERC3 category in 2019 but is now building his experience in a Citroën C3 R5 following his competitive debut in the car on last November’s Rally Hungary.



Co-driven by fellow American Alex Kihurani, Johnston finished P10 overall in Latvia and scored ERC points for ninth.



“I’m absolutely satisfied,” Johnston said afterwards. “We got the experience, got the kilometres and had a good feeling. It was tough on the opening stages but the afternoon stages on day one were much better, even though I got a left-rear puncture. But we did the rally to learn, the result was not the primary focus for this event anyway.”



Johnston and Kihurani are on world championship duty with the Saintéloc Junior Team in Estonia this weekend.