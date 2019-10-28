Johnston steps up to R5 car for 2019 ERC finale

Sean Johnston’s impressive progression in his first season of international rallying – only his second in the sport – has been rewarded with a step up to an R5 car for the deciding round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship, next month’s Rally Hungary.

American Johnston has embarked on a dual programme in 2019, dividing his time between an ERC3 campaign in a Saintéloc Junior Team Peugeot 208 R2, and an FIA Junior World Rally Championship assault in a Ford Fiesta R2T. Having scored category points on four ERC rounds, Johnston completed his Junior world bid with a podium finish on Rally GB earlier this month.



He will contest Rally Hungary in a Saintéloc-run Citroën C3 R5 with regular co-driver and compatriot Alex Kihurani. And to prepare for their step up in performance, Johnston and Kihurani completed a one-day test in France last week under the watchful eye of Saintéloc’s defending ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk.



“It’s always been the plan to move to an R5 car but we’ve just been trying to figure out when it was going to happen,” said the Germany-based Johnston, who switched to rallying following a successful career in GT and sportscar racing. “The objective is certainly to do a handful of R5 starts next year, depending on the budget, but we wanted to experience one rally in an R5 car already this year. I'm grateful and excited to report that my sponsor, Driscoll’s, has rewarded Alex and I for our podium on Rally GB by giving us this great opportunity on Rally Hungary.”



Of his test in France, Johnston said: “It was absolutely amazing, fun to feel some proper torque, I loved it and it reminded me a lot of the FIA GT3 equipment that I used to spend time in. Everything was obviously coming so much quicker but I actually found that the car responded more appropriately and in a more refined way to all my inputs. The car handled in a more natural way on the exits of corners and I could get on the throttle, open up the wheel and have the car rotate under power, which is not something you do in a front-wheel-drive R2 car. Once I had become accustomed to the higher speeds, I actually found the driving to be really quite enjoyable and quite natural.”



Rally Hungary takes place from 8-10 November using all-asphalt stages in the north east of the country. Johnston insists his expectations are firmly in check. “If we can bag a top 10 result that would be great but really the primary objective of the first R5 round would simply be to get to the end of the rally and anything beyond that would be a total bonus. Alexey [Lukyanuk] told me his first R5 rally on Tarmac he was three seconds per kilometre off the pace from the top guys but that had come down to one second by the end of the rally. Rally Hungary is going to be about learning, learning and learning. "It's a dream come true to make our first R5 start this year, and what we learn this weekend will definitely help us make a decision as to when to try jump up into the equipment more regularly next season."

