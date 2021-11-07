While Alberto Battistolli celebrated a maiden outright Italian championship event win on the Liburna Terra in Tuscany yesterday, there was disappointment for fellow FIA European Rally Championship regular Umberto Scandola.

Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver Scandola started the event battling for the Italian Gravel title with Paolo Andreucci only for retirement to ensure Andreucci took the crown for Team MRF Tyres by half a point.









For Battistolli, however, the victory alongside co-driver Simone Scattolin, underlined the ACI Team Italia driver’s promise that has been in evidence throughout his parallel ERC campaign this season.









Simone Campedelli, another driver with ERC pedigree, finished fourth with former ERC3 Junior Tamara Molinaro securing the ACI Sport Under 25 Cup.









Photo:ACI Sport

