Joy and despair: Nucita is provisional ERC Abarth Rally Cup champion as Polonski retires

Andrea Nucita is the provisional ERC Abarth Rally Cup champion for 2019 after Dariusz Poloński retired prior to the start of Rally Hungary’s eighth stage this morning.

Poloński effectively needed to win the one-make category for the Abarth 124 rally in Hungary with Nucita non-scoring in order to take the title and the 30,000 euros on offer to the champion.



However, Poloński’s exit due to a suspected oil pressure issue means it’s Sicilian Nucita who takes the spoils, subject to confirmation of the results.

