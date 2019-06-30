Junior star Marczyk fulfils dream with ERC stage win

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship frontrunner Miko Marczyk says he fulfilled “one of my dreams” on leg one of PZM 76th Rally Poland by taking an overall stage win, beating Alexey Lukyanuk in a head-to-head race.

ŠKODA Polska Motorsport's young charger took an outright stage victory around the Mikołajki Arena on Saturday morning, ticking off one of Marczyk's career ambitions.



“I'm happy because we had a clear day without big mistakes and we also won one stage in the overall classification, which is really great,” said Marczyk.



“That was in a battle with two cars against Alexey Lukyanuk. It's great for me because it was one of my dreams.”



Marczyk is fourth overall after leg one, one place better than his 2018 result on the same event, which he feels is a better performance than nine months earlier due to the difference in preparation.



“Last year, we had Rally Lithuania first, followed by Rally Poland. From my perspective, we were better prepared last year. Now, we have a nine month break, then we are here, with just one day of testing.



“I'm happy but tomorrow [Sunday] is a different day, a big rally, and I hope we will be in the same strategy, maybe a little bit faster because of the feeling today and I hope we will be with the smiling faces on the finish line of the rally.”

