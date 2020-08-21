K6 helps Solberg to P1 as Pirelli’s soft compound excels in ERC

-

Oliver Solberg highlighted the ‘consistency’ of his Pirelli tyres after he won Rally Liepāja for a second time last weekend.

The FIA ERC1 Junior Championship leader selected the soft-compound Pirelli Scorpion K6 tyre for the high-speed gravel event, despite the high ambient and ground temperatures experienced.



Pirelli’s Scorpion K6 benefits from a specialised compound and bespoke tread pattern to maximise grip and reduce sliding, thanks to the efficient evacuation of loose gravel and stones.



Afterwards, Solberg said: “The tyre wear has been fantastic all weekend, very consistent even with the temperatures.”

