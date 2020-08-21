ERC

K6 helps Solberg to P1 as Pirelli’s soft compound excels in ERC

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
34 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

-

Oliver Solberg highlighted the ‘consistency’ of his Pirelli tyres after he won Rally Liepāja for a second time last weekend.

The FIA ERC1 Junior Championship leader selected the soft-compound Pirelli Scorpion K6 tyre for the high-speed gravel event, despite the high ambient and ground temperatures experienced.

Pirelli’s Scorpion K6 benefits from a specialised compound and bespoke tread pattern to maximise grip and reduce sliding, thanks to the efficient evacuation of loose gravel and stones.

Afterwards, Solberg said: “The tyre wear has been fantastic all weekend, very consistent even with the temperatures.”

ERC

From locked down to locking down the ERC3 podium: M-Sport’s Woda in Fiesta mood

13 HOURS AGO

The post K6 helps Solberg to P1 as Pirelli’s soft compound excels in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Dinkel learns fast on the loose in ERC

19 HOURS AGO
ERC

Bassas passes ERC gravel test

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On