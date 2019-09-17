Kajetan Kajetanowicz, the three-time winner of the FIA European Rally Championship, is now a winner at world level following his class triumph on Rally Turkey last weekend.

Competing under the LOTOS Rally Team banner, it was Kajetanowicz’s first success in the FIA World Rally Championship 2 category, his fourth podium in five starts and his third in succession. The result also put him at the top of the division standings with three rounds remaining in 2019.



“It's a fantastic feeling, we deserved to win,” said Kajetanowicz, who was co-driven by compatriot Maciej Szczepaniak. “We still have to work very hard to make it happen again. It was very difficult. It wasn't an easy rally for our families as well. Thank you for your support to my girls, because the rallies are demanding. I'm not just talking about the household budget, but also about commitment, understanding and tolerance.



“Rallies are unpredictable, especially rallies like this one. Rally Turkey was unrewarding for many crews, and it didn't treat us well either. The last two stages were driven only with rear-wheel drive. I'm very happy that we worked out a significant lead before the last day. That was enough! We managed to win.”



Kajetanowicz claimed a record European championship title hat-trick between 2015-2017 before stepping up to world level in 2018. The ERC is an established platform of progression for drivers aiming to climb from national to world level. The Cyprus Rally hosts the penultimate round of this season’s title battle from 27-29 September.



Meanwhile, Esapekka Lappi, the driver Kajetanowicz succeeded as FIA European champion, finished second overall in Turkey.



Photo:Kajto.pl

The post Kajetanowicz goes from ERC champion to world-beater appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.