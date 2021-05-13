Rally Guide 1 and the supplementary regulations for Rally Liepāja, the planned second round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season, have been published.
Using high-speed gravel stages around Liepāja and Talsi in western Latvia, the ninth edition of Rally Liepāja is scheduled to run from July 1-3. ClickHEREfor more information.
