Kajetan Kajetanowicz used the pre-event press conference for the Croatia Rally, round three of the FIA World Rally Championship season, to offer his backing to Chris Ingram.

Ingram won the FIA European Rally Championship title in 2019, two years after Kajetanowicz became ERC champion for a third time.



They will both be in action in the WRC3 category on the Croatia Rally and joined Yohan Rossel, another ERC graduate, in the press conference yesterday afternoon.



“It’s a big pleasure to be here with Chris because he’s a big talent and I keep my fingers crossed for him,” said LOTOS Rally Team driver Kajetanowicz, who recalled how he once leant Ingram a spare crash helmet during a test prior to the Azores Rallye.



Co-driven by Ross Whittock, Ingram is embarking on his first world championship campaign.

