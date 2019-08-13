Klausz has that winning feeling ahead of Zlin ERC Junior outing

Kristóf Klausz starts this week’s ERC3 Junior decider on a high following a breakthrough victory in his native Hungary recently.

Klausz is dividing his time between his Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior campaign in a Peugeot 208 R2 and a programme of Mitropa events at the wheel of a ŠKODA Fabia R5.



Last month he won the Int. Baranya Kupa PRO+ in Hungary alongside regular co-driver Botond Csány in a Klaus Motorsport Fabia.



He said: “I arrive on [Barum Czech Rally Zlín] with a really good feeling after my first outright win in the Mitropa Cup in Hungary. It was a good result in an R5 car.”



Klausz made his Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut in 2013 and has five starts on the sealed-surface events to his name. He is targeting a podium following a strong showing in 2018.



“I have a lot of past experiences of this rally so I really would like to take this chance to fight for a podium,” he said. “This rally has many difficult stages, they are bumpy and it’s always difficult to always keep the car on the road. You also have to be careful with the cuts because some corners you can cut, in others there are stones and trees and other things like this.”

