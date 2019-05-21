Kristóf Klausz is determined to make the most of his Rally Liepāja experience when the event hosts round three of the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship this week.

Klausz is making his sixth start on the high-speed gravel event in Latvia and feels a podium challenge is realistic alongside co-driver Ágnes Farnadi



“This will be my sixth time so we will try to finish on the podium,” said the Hungarian. “I really love the speed of the stages and after not being able to show the speed in Gran Canaria, I am really waiting for Rally Liepāja, the speed and the fast corners.”

The post Klausz ‘Hungary’ for Latvia ERC success appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.